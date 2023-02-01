The annual events return once again and will take place on Tuesday February 21.

The traditional skipping will take place on Foreshore Road, where local schools will participate.

The annual fancy dress Pancake Races, which are organised by Scarborough Borough Council in partnership with This is the Coast, will take place on Aberdeen Walk.

Las years pancake races on Aberdeen Walk.

Councillor Eric Broadbent, Scarborough Mayor, will ring the pancake bell located on North Street at 12 noon, and the race starts at 12.15.

Teams are asked to arrive at the stage on Aberdeen Walk between 11am and 11.30am.

Teams of two will compete to win the Golden Frying Pan, and teams can earn extra points by participating in fancy dress, entertaining the crowd and how much pancake they have left in their pan by the end of the race.

Runners up will receive prizes and certificates.