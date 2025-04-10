Scarborough's Joe Fishburn bids for glory in TV Gladiators final

Scarborough's Joe Fishburn is in the Gladiators.

Scarborough gymnastics coach Joe Fishburn will be bidding for glory in the final of TV’s Gladiators which you can enjoy on TV on Saturday April 12.

The 23-year-old reached the final after an intense battle with rival Joe Holroyde, 40, in the semis – the pair were neck and neck right up until the final round, The Eliminator – but the Scarborian’s speed and agility saw him cruise home.

Speaking on his Facebook page after the semi-final, Joe said: “I can’t quite put into words what making it to the Gladiators grand final means to me.”

He will be up against Mus Dumbuya, a youth worker from London – and you can tune in to the action on BBC1 at 5.50pm.

“I will give my all in that final, no matter the bumps or bruises I may have sustained,” Joe pledged.

The former St Augustine’s student set a course record for The Eliminator earlier in the series, although that has since been beaten.

Joe has been a part of Scarborough Gymnastics Club since he was five years old.

Coach Nikii Walker is thrilled to see his progress on the show.

"He’s showcasing his strength, skill, and determination on a whole new stage,” she said.

"Alongside his own success, he’s also giving back to the sport by helping coach our junior teams, inspiring the next generation of gymnasts in Scarborough.

"His journey is a testament to the power of grassroots gymnastics in our community.

"His achievements are a huge inspiration for young athletes across the town.”