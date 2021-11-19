Scarborough's Mecca Bingo helps smash Guinness World Record as part of 60th birthday celebrations
Scarborough's Mecca Bingo has helped celebrate the brand's 60th birthday in style after it broke a Guinness World Record.
The UK-based bingo chain received the most videos of birthday wishes or greetings uploaded to a bespoke platform in one hour to celebrate the milestone on Saturday November 13.
On the night of the celebrations, Mecca announced to all its staff, customers, and bingo-lovers that it had officially claimed the world record title as more than 267 videos were submitted in an hour.
The UK’s original bingo brand called on the nation to share its love for Mecca by submitting a birthday wishes video for a Big Birthday Bash celebration.
The party took place in all its 71 clubs across the UK, including Scarborough's town-centre bingo hall.
Videos were sent in from bingo-lovers across the country, from Mecca customers and team members to celebrities including Duncan James, Anthony Costa, Sandi Bogle, Robin Windsor, Jess Impiazzi and Susan Hill, who all chipped in to wish Mecca a very special 60th birthday.
Alan Pixsley, Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, said: "Securing a Guinness World Records title is no easy feat so a huge congratulations to participants and employees at Mecca Bingo for achieving the Guinness World Records title with the most videos of birthday wishes or greetings uploaded to a bespoke platform in one hour with 267 videos."
Sam Fay, Head of Strategy at Mecca Bingo, said: "We wanted to mark the occasion of our 60th birthday with an achievement that truly represented us and our customers, who are at the heart of who we are and what we do!
"We are thrilled to have broken this Guinness World Records title, which simply shows the love we receive every day from our bingo lovers and the importance of Mecca Bingo throughout the nation. We couldn’t be more proud!"