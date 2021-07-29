Naval warfare at Scarborough's Peasholm Park.

The popular event finally returned last week after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a delay to the start of this year's season.

After just two displays last Thursday and Saturday, Monday's event was cancelled so that weed removal work could take place in the park's lake.

Now, Scarborough Council have announced that today's display (July 29) and Saturday, July 31 have been cancelled as the "expert naval warfare commentator" has been 'pinged' by the Covid app and is self-isolating.

Battleship operator Trevor Frankland working on the big ship at the Peasholm park docking area ahead of the 2021 season.

Scarborough Council said: "This knowledge and experience can't be replicated quickly so sadly we need to cancel tomorrow and Saturday's battles too."

The council said it has its "fingers crossed" that the display on Monday, August 2 could go ahead, but that it is not guaranteed.