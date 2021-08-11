Scarborough's naval warfare at Peasholm Park cancelled as commentator forced to self-isolate for second time

Scarborough Council announced that tomorrow's show (August 12) and Saturday, August 14 have been cancelled as the expert naval warfare commentator has been 'pinged' by the Covid app for a second time and has been forced to self-isolate.

With nobody to replace them, it is now the third time that the naval warfare shows have had to be cancelled this summer.

The popular event finally returned in July after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a delay to the start of this year's season.

Naval Warfare at Scarborough's Peasholm Park.

However, after just two displays the July 26 show was cancelled so that weed removal work could take place in the park's lake.

The July 29 and July 31 shows then had to be cancelled after the commentator was 'pinged' and forced to self-isolate for the first time.

Scarborough Borough Council said: "We apologise for any disappointment caused and hope for better news for next week."

Just seven shows remain for this year's naval warfare season, with their future now uncertain.