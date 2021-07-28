Scarborough's Ollie Winter nominated for national youth charity awards - Here's how to help him win!

L-R, acting manager, Jenny Aston, visitor experience manager, Liam Downey, nominee Ollie Winter and theatre manager Graham Ibbotson

Ollie Winter from YMCA Scarborough is thrilled after being nominated for Young Volunteer of the Year at the highly anticipated return of YMCA’s Youth Matters Awards in November, but in order to take home the top prize, he needs your help!

Ollie, who has been part of YMCA Scarborough for the past 8 years, triumphed over strong competition from other individuals across England and Wales during shortlisting, but in order to make it to the final stage of judging, they have to win the public vote.

Now they are calling on the support of Scarborough to help them do just that.

The Young Volunteer of the year award recognises a dedicated young volunteer who has shown outstanding commitment to YMCA and contributed energy, skills and time.

A spokesperson for YMCA Scarborough said: "Ollie is one of our young theatre volunteers who spends a large amount of his free time working on our shows.

"These shows not only help to raise funds but also provide a creative outlet for the local community.

"With almost a show a week before lockdown, it’s a busy theatre and lots of commitment.

"During the lockdown, Ollie developed photography and film skills. Using his initiative, he decided to film the pantomime; by doing so, we were able to offer the pantomime as the most recent lockdown hit us.

"This not only allowed us to recover much-needed funds but allowed many members of our community to enjoy panto magic while in isolation."

YMCA’s Youth Matters Awards 2021 will be held at the exclusive Sheraton Grand Hotel in London’s Park Lane on Friday 5 November, and hosted by acclaimed comedian and expert quizzer of ITV’s The Chase, Paul Sinha.

On being nominated for the award, Ollie said: “I am absolutely over the moon to even be considered for such a significant award – whatever the outcome I am so grateful to YMCA Scarborough for all of their support in getting me here.

“My life has changed so much since getting involved with YMCA and I appreciate everyone who has lifted me up along the way.

"Thank you to everyone who already has or is planning on supporting me in the public vote, your encouragement means the world.”