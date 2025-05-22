Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

Scarborough's Race For Life expected to raise £26,000 for Cancer Research

By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:19 BST
Here is a selection of fanastic photos taken at this year’s Race For Life event in Scarborough.

The races took place last Wednesday (May 22) and saw hundreds of participants and spectators flock to the seafront.

The usual 3k, 5k and 10k events returned to Scarborough and all started at the Sea Life Centre on Scalby Mills Road.

Races were open races are open to people of all ages and abilities which saw a fantastically varied crowd having fun and running together.

It has been predicted that the hard working fundraisers who took part will have raised approximately £26,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Many people were wearing pink to commemorate the occasion and show support for the charity, which made the races a vibrant and eye-catching spectacle.

Much fun was had by all and the turn out was incredible, with many runners already looking forward for the next annual race.

Setting off on the 10k.

1. Scarborough Race For Life 2025

Setting off on the 10k. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Keeping morale high!

2. Scarborough Race for Life 2025

Keeping morale high! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Getting started!

3. Scarborough Race for Life 2025 ..setting off on the 10k pic Richard Ponter

Getting started! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Many people wore pink in honour of he charity Cancer Research UK.

4. Scarborough Race For Life 2025

Many people wore pink in honour of he charity Cancer Research UK. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughCancer Research UK
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice