The races took place last Wednesday (May 22) and saw hundreds of participants and spectators flock to the seafront.

The usual 3k, 5k and 10k events returned to Scarborough and all started at the Sea Life Centre on Scalby Mills Road.

Races were open races are open to people of all ages and abilities which saw a fantastically varied crowd having fun and running together.

It has been predicted that the hard working fundraisers who took part will have raised approximately £26,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Many people were wearing pink to commemorate the occasion and show support for the charity, which made the races a vibrant and eye-catching spectacle.

Much fun was had by all and the turn out was incredible, with many runners already looking forward for the next annual race.

Scarborough Race For Life 2025 Setting off on the 10k. Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Race for Life 2025 Keeping morale high! Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Race for Life 2025 Getting started! Photo: Richard Ponter