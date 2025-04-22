Scarborough's Raimbow centre launches exciting new fundraising scheme to counteract cost-of-living struggles

Rainbow Centre CEO Jo Laking.

The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough, which supports vulnerable people in the town, has launched a new fundraising initiative called the “Rainbow 100 Club”.

The centre is searching for 100 businesses to become members of their new and exclusive “Rainbow 100 Club”.

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 27 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis.

The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, debt advice service, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, bedding, and start-up packs for new homes.

To fund their work, the centre is fortunate to have regular donations from the local community which is supplemented by grants from funders and grant giving trusts. However, the centre is finding that, due to the cost-of- living crisis, their monthly donations have been substantially reduced plus grant funding is becoming harder and harder to secure.

It is hoped that the Rainbow 100 Club will give a guaranteed monthly income to the centre.

This would not only give the centre long term financial stability but would also allow them to apply for match funded grants to assist with the running costs of the centre. This is essential for the sustainability of their service.

There are levels of Rainbow 100 Club Membership:

Bronze: £100 per month

Silver: £250 per month

Gold: £500 per month

Platinum: £1000 per month

The monthly donation to the Rainbow 100 Club is classed as charitable giving and therefore qualies for corporate tax relief.

Members of the Rainbow 100 Club will receive:

• A regular newsletter detailing how your donations have been spent with statistics and testimonials

from our clients.

• A Rainbow 100 Club plaque to display at your premises to announce your membership of the initiative

to your customers/clients.

• A letterhead and email membership marque announcing that your business is supporting the

Rainbow Centre.

• Corporate volunteering opportunities for your employees.

• Regular social media and press output promoting the Rainbow 100 Club members.

• 10% discount to Rainbow Centre fundraising events, including the annual Rainbow Ball.

The Rainbow 100 Club will be strictly limited to 100 members. Businesses who are interested in membership are urged to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Contact [email protected] or call 07588 000571 to register now.