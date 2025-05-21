Scarborough's Rainbow Centre launches auction ahead of inaugural charity ball

James Howard (right) with Paddy Billington from This Is The Coast who will compere the evening

The Rainbow Centre has announced the launch of its Rainbow Auction—a vibrant, community-focused fundraiser packed with exceptional prizes, all generously donated by local businesses and supporters.

The Auction will culminate live during the Centre’s inaugural Rainbow Charity Ball on Saturday, June 7, hosted in the magnificent Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa.

Raffle & Auction Highlights Include:

Midweek stay at Grand Villa Heights in Ravenscar, with champagne and breakfast included

Signed Scarborough Athletic FA Cup 1st Round football

“Train with a Champion” one-month online training with Gladiator Joe Fishburn

VIP Box at York Races for 6 guests

£150 gift voucher for Salt Moor

Live singing experience during the Ball with The HUGE Singing Band

...and many more exclusive prizes!

A Night to Remember: The Rainbow Charity Ball

The Rainbow Charity Ball promises an unforgettable evening of glamour, generosity, and community spirit.

This black-tie event will unite local residents, businesses, and supporters for a meaningful cause.

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Mainprize Offshore Ltd and many other local partners, the night will feature:

A sparkling drinks reception

A sumptuous three-course dinner

A high-value raffle and charity auction

Live entertainment by a top local band and DJ

“We are all very excited to host our first Rainbow Ball,” said James Howard, Fundraising Officer at The Rainbow Centre. “The response from the local community has been incredible. We are deeply grateful for the generosity shown through the amazing raffle and auction donations. Events like this remind us how vital community support is to our work.”

Tickets for the Rainbow Charity Ball are now available at www.therainbowball.org.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor hould email James Howard at [email protected].