Scarborough's Rainbow Centre launches Christmas appeal to raise £10,000 for those in need

The Rainbow Centre has launched its Christmas Appeal to raise £10,000

Scarborough charity The Rainbow Centre, has launched its Christmas appeal to raise £10,000 to help the homeless, vulnerable families and those in crisis over the Christmas period.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the Christmas period, as well as their daily services and festive events, the centre will be providing food vouchers and gifts for children, helping to ease the financial burden on families at this time of year.

The charity estimates that hundreds of local households will need this service over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Agars, the Fundraising Officer at the centre said: “Christmas time at the centre really is a fantastic example of the whole community coming together, and provides some festive cheer for those that may go without otherwise.

The Rainbow Centre will support hundreds of people this Christmas

“We could not do what we do without the kind and generous donations from the local community, individuals, and local businesses. We are forever grateful for their help”

The Rainbow Centre, was established in 1997 to offer practical support to vulnerable people in the local community.

Since then, they have grown and now offer an open door to anyone in need of help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They make thousands of critical interventions per year, assisting the homeless, vulnerable and families in times of need.

Anyone who wishes to help the centre reach its £10,000 target, by donating whatever they can afford, big or small, can do so via the Rainbow Centre website at: www.therainbowcentre.org.

Alternatively, donate £10 via the SMS donation service by texting the word SCARBOROUGH to 70470 (Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message).