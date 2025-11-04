Scarborough's Rainbow Centre launches Christmas appeal to support families in need

The Rainbow Centre is hoping to raise £10,000 to support local families

The Rainbow Centre has announced the launch of its annual Christmas Appeal, aiming to raise £10,000 to support individuals and families across the town who are facing hardship this festive season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Christmas period approaches, the Centre is encouraging the community to reflect on the importance of sharing, compassion and supporting neighbours in need. Every donation made to the appeal will go directly toward helping local people through what is, for many, the most challenging time of the year.

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 28 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis. The Centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service. On average it provides food for around 1,000 people each month, and in 2024 carried out almost 20,000 critical interventions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the rising cost of living and ever increasing fuel costs which working families and individuals are experiencing, The Rainbow Centre has seen even more demand for its services.

Throughout December, in addition to its everyday services and festive community events, the Centre will be distributing food vouchers and gifts for children. These initiatives aim to ease the financial pressures that hundreds of local households are expected to face over the Christmas period.

James Howard, Fundraising Officer, said: “Christmas is a magical time, and it is no different here at The Rainbow Centre. It is a great opportunity for the whole community to come together to help provide festive cheer for those that would otherwise go without.

“The kind donations from local businesses, individuals and the community give us the ability to make sure people can experience what some take for granted. No family should struggle, and no child should go without presents at such a magical time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rainbow Centre is appealing to residents, businesses and local groups to help reach the £10,000 target.

Donations of any size can be made via the Centre’s website therainbowcentre.org with every contribution helping to bring hope and joy to families this Christmas.