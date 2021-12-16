Scarborough's Rainbow Centre receives donation from Skipton Building Society

Vicki Davies from Skipton Building Society presents the Rainbow Centre's Trish Kinsella with some much needed pans.

The donation is part of a £27,000 aid scheme by the building society to help food banks across the country as they tackle the ever increasing need for help to feed the hungry and those living in extreme poverty.

The 2,000-plus food banks across the UK which support people who cannot afford the essentials in life provide a vital support network through local communities coming together to help those who need it most.

The money donated by Skipton’s Scarborough branch will go towards daily essentials and on-site facilities.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicki Davies, Customer Relationship Consultant, said: “We are delighted to support the fantastic work being carried out by The Rainbow Centre and hope that our donation will help the local community.”

“The food poverty rate in the UK is among the highest in Europe, with millions struggling to access the food they need every single day.

"With the rate ever increasing, foodbanks need help now more than ever.”