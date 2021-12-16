Scarborough's Rainbow Centre receives donation from Skipton Building Society
The Rainbow Centre has been given a welcome £250 cash boost and 20 pots and pans from their local Skipton Building Society branch.
The donation is part of a £27,000 aid scheme by the building society to help food banks across the country as they tackle the ever increasing need for help to feed the hungry and those living in extreme poverty.
The 2,000-plus food banks across the UK which support people who cannot afford the essentials in life provide a vital support network through local communities coming together to help those who need it most.
The money donated by Skipton’s Scarborough branch will go towards daily essentials and on-site facilities.
Vicki Davies, Customer Relationship Consultant, said: “We are delighted to support the fantastic work being carried out by The Rainbow Centre and hope that our donation will help the local community.”
“The food poverty rate in the UK is among the highest in Europe, with millions struggling to access the food they need every single day.
"With the rate ever increasing, foodbanks need help now more than ever.”
People can donate to the The Rainbow Centre at Parish House on Castle Road, and for more information on what support they need, visit their website at www.therainbowcentre.org