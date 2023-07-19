Scarborough's Severfields taking next tep to ensure next generation of talent

Over the years, Severfield has forged its legacy in the construction of many iconic structures from The Shard to Wimbledon No. 1 Court Retractable Roof, to a wide range of Premiership football stadia right across the country.

Now, with its latest apprentice recruitment drive, the next generation of talent has the opportunity to be a part of shaping the skylines of the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment is now underway for Severfield’s September intake of up to 40 brand new apprentices across a number of key sites including Sherburn, Scarborough and Dalton and Carnaby in Yorkshire.

Pictured are some of Severfield plc’s 2022 apprentice intake. Photographed (left to right) Daniel Balfour, Scott Wallace, Stephen Beatty, James Leonard, Alex Phair and Kyran Gilmore.

With a wide range of positions available covering a number of disciplines from estimating to maintenance, and fabrication, there are roles to suit everyone and get them on track to a successful future within a growing steel construction business.

The 2023 apprentice recruitment drive will almost double the number of apprentices across the wider Severfield Group. With 41 current apprentices and 18 existing employees undertaking an apprenticeship qualification, the 2023 intake is designed to strengthen the already promising bank of early career professionals across the business and continue to deliver on our commitment to developing future leaders.

Clare Munster, Head of Talent & Recruitment at Severfield, said: “Attracting top talent is a priority at Severfield and our future success relies on our people. We offer candidates the unique opportunity to gain lifelong skills in our supportive, inclusive environment. There is no greater accomplishment than seeing the individual successes that our early career pathways have created, and continue to create. We are always looking to engage with candidates who aspire to make a difference to the built environment, and I would encourage anyone interested in a career in the construction industry to consider applying for an opportunity with Severfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Jenkins, Severfield’s Early Careers Manager, added: “It’s a pleasure to see our current apprentices develop and take on new challenges as they grow into their roles. What’s better still is seeing the enthusiasm from colleagues who have completed apprenticeships, in continuing their learning and development with us.

"Also, as gold members of the 5% Club, this really demonstrates our proven commitment to investing in our workforce though a wide range of ‘earn and learn’ programmes, showing our next generation that we are serious about investing in them and their future.”