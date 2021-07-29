Scarborough's St Augustine's School opens "Little Free Library" as part of their art and literature day

The Little Free Library was opened by deputy Mayor Roxanne Murphy who also spent time looking around various art and literature workshops being held at the school as part of curriculum enrichment day.

Little Free Libraries aim to provide greater book access for communities across the world and users are encouraged to take a book and then bring it back and exchange for another when they have finished with it. All for free of course.

The Little Free Library is open to the whole community and can be accessed from Sandybed Lane.

The whole school joined with the enrichment day which included visits from authors and poets including Adisa, Kevin Brooks, Charlotte Oliver and Christina Gabbitas, as well as a number of local artists, actors and musicians.

Kevin is the author of many acclaimed award-winning young adult novels, including Martyn Pig, Lucas, Kissing The Rain, The Road of the Dead, Black Rabbit Summer and iBoy. He now lives in North Yorkshire. The Bunker Diary won the CILIP Carnegie Medal in 2014.

The I-Boy movie, based on a YA novel by Kevin Brooks.

Charlotte Oliver is a freelance writer who lives by the sea in Scarborough England. She was the commissioned poet for BBC Radio York’s Make a Difference campaign and has work published or forthcoming for Pendemic, One Hand Clapping and Not4UCollective’s Poems from Home.

SJT Outreach also ran drama and drumming workshops and also in attendance were Kirk Temple, Dancer, Andrea Mortimer Drama from Hattons, Scarborough and Tablets of Stone, Irish Music band.

