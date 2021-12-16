Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre cancels all performances of Jack and the Beanstalk on Thursday December 16 and Friday December 17 amid Covid-19 concerns

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:04 pm
Performances of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Stephen Joseph Theatre have been cancelled for Thursday December 16 and Friday December 17

All ticket holders will be contacted and offered seats for an alternative performance, a refund or a credit to their account for tickets to another show next year.

A spokesman for the theatre said the theatre was being ultra cautious. They asked for customers to wait to be phoned rather than trying to contact the theatre.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at the Stephen Joseph Theatre until New Year's Eve.

