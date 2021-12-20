Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre cancels all performances of Jack and the Beanstalk until Christmas Eve
All performances of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough have been cancelled.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 9:36 am
Updated
Monday, 20th December 2021, 9:55 am
A statement from the theatre said: Sadly, due to Covid-related issues, we are having to cancel all performances of #JackAndTheBeanstalk up to and including 24 December.
"We are in the process of contacting all affected bookers. We’re so sorry if you've been affected - we'd never cancel a show unless we felt it was necessary, but in current circumstances, it’s not worth the risk."
There has been a rise of cases in the Omnicron variant across the UK.
Jack and the Beanstalk is due to run at the theatre until New Year's Eve