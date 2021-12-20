Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre cancels all performances of Jack and the Beanstalk until Christmas Eve

All performances of the seasonal show Jack and the Beanstalk at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough have been cancelled

A statement from the theatre said: Sadly, due to Covid-related issues, we are having to cancel all performances of #JackAndTheBeanstalk up to and including 24 December.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are in the process of contacting all affected bookers. We’re so sorry if you've been affected - we'd never cancel a show unless we felt it was necessary, but in current circumstances, it’s not worth the risk."

There has been a rise of cases in the Omnicron variant across the UK.