Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre cancels all performances of Jack and the Beanstalk until Christmas Eve as several company members test positive for Covid-19

All performances of the seasonal show Jack and the Beanstalk at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough have been cancelled

A statement from the theatre said: We have cancelled performances of Jack and the Beanstalk up to and including Christmas Eve because of several positive Covid tests within the company, leading to self-isolation.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Those periods of self-isolation all end before or on Christmas Day, so we are currently able to bring the show back on Monday December 27. Fortunately, our teams have been working within ‘bubbles’, so our other shows and film screenings are unaffected.

"Meanwhile, a big shout-out to everyone for their understanding and support in these difficult times. After announcing the cancellations, we've had many lovely comments from people who, although disappointed, are mostly concerned for the wellbeing of the company and Stephen Joseph Theatre staff. Thank you!