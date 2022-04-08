Two Scarborough pubs set for reopening under new ownership - including McGinty's.

The Ramshill pub, on Ramshill Road, South Cliff, and Mist bar, on St Thomas Street, are reopening under J&S Pub Company.

The Ramshill will be reopening on Saturday April 30, and Ramshill’s resident performer Danny Wilde will be "returning home" for a performance that night.

Stacey Durham, one of the co-owners of the pub, said: “It’s going to be The Ramshill, as it is now. It’s just going to get freshened up.

Danny Wilde is set to peform at The Ramshill's reopening.

“There’s some love going into it, it’s not getting changed or having a refurb, it’s just getting a good clean-up.”

The Ramshill pub has been closed since the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacey added: “We'll turn it into a traditional pub again. A community pub that's nice to go too, and it will have live music every weekend.

“There’s not a lot of places on Ramshill to eat, so we’ll have coffee and cake. Just what you would expect if you walked into a pub.”

J&S Pub Company, owned by James and Stacey Durham, will now run seven pubs in Scarborough, including The Commercial on Falsgrave, The New Lancaster on Sandside, and The Nags Head in Scalby.

The second pub they will be reopening soon is McGinty’s - formerly Mist bar.

The bar, which is named after Stacey’s son Connor McGinty, will be turned into a traditional Irish pub.

Stacey said: “It’s getting a massive refurbishment. We’re going to turn it back into a pub, rather than a trendy bar. . It’ll still be open at night-time, and we’re going to open a bit in the afternoon and it will be a cosy, and oldie atmosphere. The food will be traditional lunches with an Irish theme.

“It will be Irish. All the products will be Irish, the beer, the whiskey, cocktails will have Irish names.

“I’m so excited about it. We have an Irish pub in Whitby, and I think an Irish pub will bring that traditional and familiar feel.”

There will be an open invitation for musicians to play in the pub, as long as it fits in with the theme of the pub. Musicians and Irish dancers can turn up and play, whether that be a midweek jam or evening entertainment, and James and Stacey will also book bands in and have live music every weekend.