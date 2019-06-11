Schools Yorkshire Tour baton travels across Scarborough despite bad weather

Children in Scarborough have taken part in the Schools Yorkshire Tour, an initiative aimed at encouraging young people to get on their bike.

The cycling challenge, which will see a baton travel 400 miles across the whole of Yorkshire, started on Monday in York and will finish in Doncaster in about a month.

Today, it was the turn of pupils in North Yorkshire but the challenge had to be called off due to bad weather conditions.

Mandy Pepworth, Road Safety & Travel Awareness Officer at North Yorkshire County Council, said: “Unfortunately the bad weather meant that it wasn’t safe for children to go ahead with the challenge but the baton still travelled from Burniston to Gladstone Road Primary School as planned.”

At Gladstone Road the baton was welcomed by pupils, the Mayor of Scarborough, the Town Crier and road safety mascott Spike the Hedgehog.

It was then taken on a train to Leeds in time for Day 3.