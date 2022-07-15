Scouts enjoy enjoy their visit to Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club

Members of the 6th Bridlington Scouts recently enjoyed a visit to Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club. Photo submitted

Members of the 6th Bridlington Scouts recently enjoyed a visit to Bridlington Alexandra Bowling Club.

The visit was arranged by Lis Watson, a bowling coach from Hornsea, with members of the Brid Alex Committee on hand to advice and offer instruction.

A spokesman for the bowling club said: “If anybody would like to organise a similar event for juniors or adults call our club captain John Mitchell on 07989 693356.

“Bridlington Alexandra’s bowling green and the 18 hole putting area are open to the public during July and August on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11am to 3pm (weather permitting). There’s no need to book, just turn up at our South Marine Drive base.