Sea swimmers in Scarborough taking on distance challenge to raise money for Alzheimer's Society

Pre swim, from left, Amy Tamblin, Diane Tricker, Sam Weighell, Louise Parkin, Roxanne Woolcott (Erik Woolcott)

The Hub Sea Swimmers have only been sea swimming together for a few months but decided to challenge themselves to swim five miles each to make a combined total of 30 miles in one month.

They mainly swim in the North Sea, though if conditions are unsafe they will swim in lakes and pools.

Roxanne Woolcott, a member of the group who works in the NHS, said: “Dementia has affected us all in different ways, from our continuous work within the NHS, working closely with families and patients or on a more personal level seeing loved ones battle this disease.

Wrapped up after the swim, from left, Roxanne Woolcott, Sam Weighell, Amy Tamblin, Diane Tricker, Louise Parkin and Helen Welford-Hall. (Erik Woolcott)

“It is important that we unite and strive to learn more about how we can manage, support and conquer this condition.”

Originally aiming to raise £1,000, the group have already passed that target and are now hoping to reach £2,000.

Some of the group members have also hit their five-mile mark so are increasing to swim 10 miles.

Roxanne explained that she had been shocked how far she needed to swim in the sea to clock up the miles.

“You feel like you’ve swum miles but you look at your watch and you’ve hardly done anything,” she said.

Roxanne added: “I’ve always liked swimming, I swam a lot as a child but I find the pool boring, I find myself clock watching.

“In the sea there’s so much to look at, the conditions are different every time.

“I’ve really struggled in the past year with stress.

“We don’t talk about work, it’s about having a laugh outside of work.”

To follow the journey, people can look up The Hub Sea Swimmers Scarborough on Instagram and Facebook.

Anyone is welcome to join the group whose main meet is at 6.30pm on Wednesdays at Scarborough North Bay slipway.