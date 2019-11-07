Sealife and Merlin to create special playroom in Bradley Lowery Foundation holiday home in Scarborough

Bradley at Sealife Scarborough shortly before he lost his fight with cancer. Picture from Sealife Scarborough

Bradley, who lost his fight to stage four high risk neuroblastoma - a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer - in July 2017, spent one of his last holidays in Scarborough including a VIP seal feeding experience at SEALIFE.

The foundation was established in August 2017 and is building a holiday home in Bradley's memory on land gifted by Scarborough Council for seriously ill children and their families.

Merlin's Magic Wand will be creating its next Merlin's Magic Space within the holiday home in collaboration with the Bradley Lowery Foundation and SEALIFE Scarborough.

Bradley Lowery. Picture from Merlin's Magic Wand

So far 47 Merlin's Magic Spaces have been completed across the world.

They are specially created for children who can't access Merlin attractions and have transformed areas in hospitals, hospices, orphanages, and education facilities.

In Scarborough, the project will be to create a bespoke, themed playroom area that will maximise fun and interactivity, so families staying there can enjoy some creative play and holiday-style escapism.

Designs for the playroom are currently in progress and there will be an official launch of both the holiday home and the Magic Space playroom in 2020.

Of the project, Gemma Lowery (Bradley’s Mum) said on social media: “Merlin’s Magic Wand charity is amazing, they support so many children by offering passes to some of the top attractions, and children who struggle to attend, they will support them in other ways, take a look at their Facebook page to see some of the amazing things they do.

"I have to say, we came away from the meeting very excited, some of the rooms they have renovated are truly breath-taking.

"I’m very excited about working with these amazing people on the #forbrad holiday home.”

Merlin’s Magic Wand fundraises to create all of its Magic Spaces and aims to raise £20,000 to fund this particular project.

Anyone who would like to support the project to help give young children like Bradley and their families a special area to play in whilst on holiday can donate online here, or text MMS and the amount you want to donate, between £1 and £20, to 70085 - for example, MMS5 to donate £5.

Any funds raised over the target will be used in future Merlin’s Magic Spaces projects.