Search continues for wanted Scarborough man
Mr Richardson, 23, is wanted for breaching a domestic violence prevention order.
He has links to Filey, Scarborough and Bridlington and may currently be in the Scarborough or Harwood Dale area.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We’re asking the public to share any information that could lead to his arrest.
“We also need to stress that anyone who helps, harbours or hides him is also liable to be arrested for assisting an offender.”
Anyone who sees Richardson should call 999 immediately. To report a previous sighting or share any other information, call 101.
Quote 12250045301 when giving information.
