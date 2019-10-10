Seating area rebuilt after fire at Oasis Cafe on Scarborough's North Bay

The seating area at Oasis Cafe has been rebuilt after a fire caused damage to the outside shelter.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating the fire, believed to be deliberate, in which six of the eight fibreglass benches were melted by the fire.

Picture by Richard Ponter

The Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.58am on Monday September 2 and crews from Scarborough attended and extinguished the fire. The fire service said the cause of the fire is believed to deliberate.

Police were called at 3.10am by the fire service and say a fire took place outside the Oasis cafe inside the small shelter which covers a seating area.

Since the fire, the shelter and seating area has been rebuilt.

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12190162528.