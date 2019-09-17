See how much Saint Catherine's Make a Will Week raised across Scarborough and district

Saint Catherine’s Make a Will Week 2019 has been declared a huge success after it raised £18,530 for patient care.

The week-long event took place at the end of April and involved solicitors giving their time and expertise for free to draw up wills in return for a donation.

Law firms took part across the whole area covered by Saint Catherine’s, including Scarborough, Whitby, Hunmanby, Filey, Malton, Pickering, Kirkbymoorside, Bridlington and Driffield.

Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are always very grateful for the continued support of the solicitors who take part, our supporters who patiently wait for April to come around each year to review their wills and new participants to the scheme.”

Jessica Walker, of Tubbs & Co, said: “People ring us all year round to ask about Make a Will Week – it’s always very well supported.

“This year’s total is amazing – Saint Catherine’s is a local charity which is close to everyone’s heart.”

The date is already in the diary for next year’s Make a Will Week – week commencing April 20.

The next big money-spinner for Saint Catherine's - the Sunrise Walk - takes place this Sunday.