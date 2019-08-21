See stars at Stape Silver Band’s Out of This World concert

Stape Silver Band will present a concert at the Pickering’s Kirk Theatre entitled ‘Out Of This World’ on Saturday, September 7.

A spokesman for the band said: “Fifty years ago in 1969 man first set foot on the moon. Come fly with us on a musical journey as we celebrate this ‘giant leap for mankind’.

“The programme will include arrangements of classical music and popular items from the music charts of past 50 years such as: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds, Bad Moon Rising, Moon River and Jupiter from Holst’s Planet Suite.”

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets, £10, are available from Kirk Theatre, or on the door on the evening.