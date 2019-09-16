Philip Dove: 76079 at Grosmont.

See the 12 winning pictures to be featured on North Yorkshire Moors Railway's new calendar

North Yorkshire Moors Railway has announced the winners of its photography competition to celebrate the wonderful world of steam trains.

Twelve show-stopping images, both old and new, will fill its upcoming charity calendar.

Lee Pogson: No. 60163 Tornado easing through the curves near Goathland Summit, with a service bound for Pickering.

Paul Ming: The train has just left Goathland Station.

Simon Abbott: Scotsman at Water Ark Bridge.

Lee Trotter: Schools Class Repton (926) arrives at Grosmont Station.

