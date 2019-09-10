Seven new statues could be coming to Whitby... here's why and where they would be placed

Seven statues telling the story of Whitby’s fishing industry could be placed around the town as part of a new interactive heritage trail.

Whitby-based sculptor Emma Stothard has partnered with Scarborough Council for the projects which would see visitors use a companion app to scan QR codes at the seven sites to find out more about the works of art and their links to the town’s history.

A planning application has now been submitted to Scarborough Council for permission to place the steel wireframe sculptures in Whitby.

One would be placed at each of the following locations: the west side of the Swing Bridge, the bottom of Flowergate, in front of Church House, the junction of John Street and Skinner Street, the Old Wishing Well, grass at Whitby Pavilion and the Khyber Pass Band Stand.

Mrs Stothard would create seven individual sculptures to tell the story of the fishing industry.

These include: a fisherwife, a man mending a net, a woman knitting a gansey, photographer and artist Frank Meadow Sutcliffe, a crow’s nest with a lookout, Dora Walker the only woman to hold a skipper’s license in the North Sea during World War One and a herring lassie.

In her submission, Mrs Stothard states: “The sculpture trail and accompanying app is a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors to the town to gain an insight into our local fishing heritage over the centuries.

“I have chosen some formidable characters that lived and worked in the town and on the sea.

“Their stories have had a lasting impact on our history from inventions to landing the day’s catch.”

Mrs Stothard recently provided one of her wireframe sculptures of a fisherlass for Whitby’s Fish and Ships Festival. She has also previously had work featured at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The plans are now out to consultation.