Youngsters take part in the many activities at Sewerby Squirrels, which marked its 200th session.

The beloved Sewerby Squirrels programme at Sewerby Hall and Gardens celebrated a significant milestone with its 200th session taking place earlier this month.

Launched in September 2017 and run be East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Sewerby Squirrels have become a staple for families with young children in the East Riding area.

Catering specifically to under fives, the sessions offer sensory resources, bookmark-making, and themed activities. The themes draw inspiration from Edwardian life, the beach, gardens, the life of aviator Amy Johnson, and key seasonal events.

Despite a pause during the lockdowns of 2020-21, the programme has seen great participation, so far just under 2,000 attendances have been recorded. Sessions are held on Monday mornings from 10am to 11.30am during the school term time.

Lucy Cooke, under fives learning co-ordinator, said: "We are thrilled to reach this 200th session milestone, the enthusiasm and support from our community have been incredible, and it's heartwarming to see our numbers nearly back to pre-lockdown levels."

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at the council, said: "Sewerby Squirrels has been a fantastic initiative for young families in our region.

"It provides an engaging and educational environment for children while also fostering a sense of community among parents. Congratulations to everyone involved on reaching this impressive milestone."