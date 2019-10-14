Sherburn church warden speaks out after lead theft

A church warden has spoken out about the theft of a large amount of lead from the Church of St Hilda in Sherburn, near Scarborough.

The theft occurred some time between Saturday October 5 and Monday October 7 2019, when the north side of the roof of the church was stripped of lead.

The church roof after it was stripped of lead.

This resulted in rainwater getting into the church through the exposed roof and dehumidifiers placed in the church are collecting four bucketfuls of water a day.

Church warden, Keith Usher, said: “It’s a beautiful church, it’s such a shame.

“It’s not only the damage they caused during the removal, but the extreme cost to replace the lead as well.

“I feel that the people that have done it must not have any conscience at all”

The damage in the vestry

Mr Usher, the ex-chairman and treasurer of Pickering Town Football Club, said he did not know how the church would find the money for repairs: “We have a small amount of insurance, but whether it will be enough to cover the amount that needs to be paid out, only time will tell.” he said he didn’t expect it to be enough.

The theft has not just affected the nave of the church, but the vestry as well, causing damage to the walls and contents as well.

The Church of St Hilda dates from the early twelfth century and there has been a church on the site since Saxon times. The building is Grade II* listed, and as one of the Sykes churches was rebuilt and restored between 1909-1912.

North Yorkshire Police officers are investigating the theft, and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Keith Usher outside St Hilda's Church in Sherburn

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This appalling theft has caused damage to a precious and historic building that has stood at the heart of the local community for hundreds of years. The actions of whoever did this are as selfish as they are disgraceful.

“We are investigating the theft, and would urge anyone in Sherburn or the surrounding area who saw any suspicious activity to get in touch.”

If you have information that could assist the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12190185555.