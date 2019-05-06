Shop donations call by PDSA to help local pets

Staff and volunteers at Scarborough PDSA shop are urging animal lovers to have a clear-out and to donate any unwanted items to help sick and injured pets in the local area.

Located on Newborough, the shop raises funds to provide PDSA-funded veterinary treatment in the area.

Items needed by the shop include CDs, DVDs, books and toys, as well as men’s and ladies clothes, shoes and accessories.

Donations can be taken to the shop from Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 5pm, or a free collection service is offered on Wednesdays.

PDSA shop manager, Julie Griffiths said: “Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read?

“Why not have a clear-out ready for Summer and donate your unwanted items to PDSA? As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping raise money for the pets of local people in need.

“We’re appealing for all types of items, especially books, CDs, DVDs and videos, which are popular with our customers.

“We also need home furnishings such as vases, pictures and ornaments, as well as good quality men’s, ladies and children’s clothes. All funds raised will help local sick and injured pets.”