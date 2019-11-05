Short film starring Game of Thrones actor Francis Magee to be shot in Scarborough this week

A short film starring Game of Thrones actor Francis Magee and renowned Irish theatre actor Olwen Fouéré is being shot in Scarborough this week.

The Tide tells the story of the slow decline of an ageing trawler, exposing harsh realities and personal tragedy for a North Sea trawler crew as they embark on one last voyage.

Francis Magee. Picture by Mark Lamb.

Film’s writer Liam Thomas comes from a fishing family on the west coast of England, and the story is based on one told to him by his younger brother, Neil. He worked as a fisherman for many years, but the decline of the industry and the resulting impact on his mental health led to him taking his own life in 2010.

Liam said: “My brother left a note and put himself into the sea. His body was recovered at dawn the following day by the skipper of one of the last working boats in the port.

“The Tide is based on a story he told me shortly before he died. It’s about place, identity and mental health within a community fighting for its very existence, whose identity is unravelling.

“Skipper is a genial modern-day Ahab who has fished the North sea all his life and is blindsided when an onboard issue threatens his beloved trawler, The Annie. His reaction pulls into sharp focus the reality of life and friendship in a once proud trawler town.”

Francis Magee and Liam Thomas. Picture by Mark Lamb.

Francis Magee – a former fisherman himself – plays Skipper. Francis will be familiar to many from his role as Yoren in Game of Thrones. He also played Liam Tyler in EastEnders for two years, and appeared in the movie Layer Cake and the highly acclaimed anthology series Black Mirror.

Olwen Fouéré has made numerous appearances at Dublin’s Abbey and Gate Theatres, at the National Theatre in London, the Bouffes du Nord in Paris, Australia’s Sydney Theatre Company and, in the States, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York and the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington DC.

Writer Liam Thomas is also an actor and has played roles in the movies The Damned United, God’s Own Country, and the forthcoming film, Ammonite, alongside Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

The Tide is directed by Dan Hartley, who started his career as a video assist operator on films such as Harry Potter and Star Wars. He has worked with directors including Alfonso Cuaron, Ridley Scott and Ron Howard. As a director, Dan’s work includes the BAFTA-nominated short film Love You, Joseff Hughes and his multi-award winning debut feature film Lad: A Yorkshire Story, which has won over 20 international festival awards and has one of the highest IMDB ratings of any British film release.

Cinematographer Adam Lyons is a much-sought-after Leeds-based cinematographer whose work covers film, TV and commercials. He worked on award-winning shorts Falsified and Shok and recently completed filming season six of Endeavour for ITV. He recently shot the stunning National Geographic documentary The Final Challenge, was filmed across three continents over two months.

The Tide is produced by Keeley Lane who has experience in factual TV production across all the main broadcast TV channels and has worked on several award-winning shows. As Artistic Director of BugLight Theatre Company she works with other arts organisations across the country.

The Tide, from Sleeping Dogs Productions, is filming on and around Scarborough seafront until Sunday 10 November. It is supported by the British Film Institute (BFI).