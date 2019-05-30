Singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt to join pop-stars Years & Years at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Nina Nesbitt will join UK pop superstars Years & Years for their headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The singer-songwriter, whose second album The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change arrived to rave reviews earlier this year, will open for Years & Years on Thursday July 18.

Years & Years will play Scarborough's OAT on July 18.

Nina’s pop and R&B-tinged sounds, blended with her own confessional songwriting, have been embraced by fans around the world.

Having toured with Lewis Capaldi, and with single Colder on both BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 playlists, the Scottish-born artist has just completed her own UK, US and Australian headline tours.

Nina enjoyed huge success with her 2014 debut Peroxide. Still only 24-years-old, her follow-up album demonstrates a more mature sound that bears no hint of compromise and is brimming with wonderful lyrical observations and melodies.

Album highlights include the multi-layered, story-telling The Moments I’m Missing, the R&B tinged The Best You Had, which was embraced by Taylor Swift, Loyal To Me, Empire and Somebody Special which has had more than 30 million streams on Spotify alone.

It has been a whirlwind last few years for headliners Years & Years. The chart-topping electro-pop group’s 2015 debut smash hit album ‘Communion’ landed with the massive hit singles ‘King’, ‘Desire’ and ‘Shine’.

The band – fronted by Yorkshire-born Olly Alexander – followed it up with last year’s breath-taking ‘Palo Santo’ which spawned the singles 'Sanctify', Top 10 hit 'If You're Over Me' and 'All for You'. The album was a Top 3 hit in the UK and topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Album Chart in the US.

Famed for their electrifying live shows, Years & Years are the reigning ‘GQ Live Act of The Year’ and have built a massive fan base around the globe.

Emerging North London singer-songwriter Mae Muller will open the night having just reunited with producer Jimmy Napes (Sam Smith, Disclosure, Mary J Blige) to release her latest single Anticlimax.

Tickets are on sale now via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).