Singing for the Brain group going from strength to strength

When Gail Hartley volunteered for a new singing group in Scarborough in 2012, little did she know that she would be leading a hugely successful 50-strong group six years’ later.

‘Singing for the Brain’ provides facilitated group sessions for people with dementia who can attend either alone or with their carer.

Gail said: “The volunteers have encouraged and watched the group grow in size, confidence and ability over the years, to such an extent that I felt the wider public should have the opportunity to hear the group perform. We have gone on to produce a CD of the group singing which has so far raised over £2,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.”

Louise Morgan, services manager at Alzheimer’s Society in Scarborough, said: “Gail, Adele, Denise, Janet, Joan, Anne, Tim, Molly, Pauline and Nancy are stars and Alzheimer’s Society is so grateful for everything they do.”

Scarborough Singing for the Brain takes place every Wednesday (1.30pm-3pm) at South Cliff Methodist Church.