Sir Robert Goodwill visits Scarborough primary school to British Values

The MP made the visit to Barrowcliff School to talk to pupils about British Values. This is a subject pupils have been learning about.Mrs Lucy Brazier, Deputy Head Teacher at Barrowcliff School, said: “This has been a great opportunity for our pupils to meet a real MP and to find out about his role.

“We have really enjoyed hearing about his job as well as asking him some challenging questions about things that are worrying us at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been learning about what the word 'democracy' means in our local area as well as nationally and globally.”

Sir Robert Goodwill visits Barrowcliff School.

During the visit, an assembly was held where the pupils suggested ways of improving Scarborough for the children who live here.

Some of the suggestions included more libraries, more cycle paths and initiatives for keeping the beach clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school council then interviewed Sir Robert Goodwill so that they could find out about his life as an MP and the important tasks he undertakes both here and in London.

They asked him what his thoughts were on the environment, the war in Ukraine as well as the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoying a class story with teacher Miss Fullerton and Mrs Brazier.