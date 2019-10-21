Sirius Minerals petition passes 10,000 meaning Government has to issue a response

A petition calling for the Government to provide a loan guarantee to Sirius Minerals has passed the 10,000 target.

Last month, the company behind North Yorkshire's £3bn polyhalite project failed to raise the £400m it needs to fund the next phase of construction.

This forced Sirius to launch a strategic review and let go some of its workers to preserve the current cash resources which are due to run out in March 2020.

Despite several calls from political and business leaders across the region, the Government has so far refused to give the company financial support.

A petition was started last month to urge the HM Treasury to provide Sirius with a full loan guarantee to make sure the project goes ahead and those who have invested into it don't lose out.

After reaching more than 10,000 signatures the Government is expected to issue a response.