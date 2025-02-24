Skipping Day 2025: Everything you need to know about one of Scarborough's oldest traditions

Skipping on Scarborough seafront 13th February 2024. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Scarborough's annual Pancake Races will once again be held in the town centre on Tuesday March 4, after which local schoolchildren will head to South Bay to take part in the traditional Skipping Day spectacular.

In line with tradition in Scarborough, Pancake Day kicks off with the town crier David Birdsall introducing the Charter Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Janet Jefferson, who will ring the pancake bell on North Street at 12pm.

Everyone then heads down to Aberdeen Walk for the races.

Teams of two take part in the races, competing in fancy dress over an obstacle course while flipping their pancakes.

Judges will assess speed, costumes and the amount of pancake they manage to keep in their frying pans.

The winning duo will receive the Golden Frying Pan and also a six month leisure and gym pass from Everyone Active.

Hospitality and catering students at Scarborough TEC will prepare the pancakes for the event.

After the races, schoolchildren from across the town gather on Foreshore Road for the traditional Skipping Day event.

Michaela Dennis, Chief Operating Officer of Coast and Vale Learning Trust said: “Coast and Vale Learning Trust are delighted to confirm that both Newby and Scalby and Friarage Community Primary schools will hold celebration days on Shrove Tuesday, to explore the history and tradition of Skipping Day.

“Children will have the opportunity to participate in fun, healthy activities, including skipping, with their friends, as well as learning about their unique community heritage.

“Arrangements have also been made for those parents who would prefer to attend the external event with their children.”

Where did the Shrove Tuesday celebrations originate from?

The skipping tradition goes back to at least the 1800s and there are various theories as to how it started.

It is said by some that from the 1800s, workers and labourers would be given half a day off for Lent so they would gather on the beach to play football whilst the children would skip nearby.

It is also said that in 1903, ‘Skipping Day’ was born in Scarborough when fishermen would sort their ropes and nets and give those not fit for fishing to children to play with.

More information on the traditions of Scarborough’s loved Skipping Day can be found on the Maritime Heritage at tinyurl.com/53nd5uct .