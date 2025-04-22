Sleights author Dave Bradley publishes third fable in children's book series
This latest small booklet is entitled Albie the Sparrow and is the last one in the series for the moment
It has been illustrated for Dave by Alison Hutchinson and his central animal character - a wise owl called Winston - comes to the rescue of a small sparrow.
Dave said: “Like the other two booklets, I have narrated this story and voiced the animal characters using a QR code linked to my website so that parents who don't have time to read to their children can access my recording.
"All three fables are set in the Esk Valley area during the 1950s.
"I have deliberately written the stories to be read by adults to children between the ages of four and nine at bedtime, so I don't avoid more difficult words.
“The stories were recorded in France by my daughter Katie.
"She has just released her new album Unmasked and that is available on Spotify.”
All of Dave’s published stories are available from Holmans, the Whitby Book Shop and the Tourist Information Office.
The previous fable in the series, A Heron and Two Frogs, is a short story about two frogs called Fred and Freda, who find themselves in trouble when Fred falls into a milk churn in Ugglebarnby.
The story was inspired by a school assembly given by one of Dave’s former colleagues.
He hopes to publish some short stories for teenagers and adults in the autumn.
