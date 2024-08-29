Sn-Oasis! Snoel Gallagher joins fleet of gritters covering Bridlington area this winter
Snoel Gallagher is the latest rock ’n’ roll superstar that will be out and about to keep drivers safe, D' You Know What I Mean?
Just as iconic British band Oasis announced its reunion, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has revealed the name of the latest lorry to join its ranks of gritters helping to keep the area’s roads safe by clearing snow and reducing the risk of ice from forming.
Inspired by the act’s singer and songwriter Noel Gallagher, Snoel will be rolled out from October, joining the 20 other gritters in the gang.
Snoel was one of the suggestions put forward by the public last year via a social media request from the council for new names.
Coun Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “The Oasis reunion has made headlines across the world, so our winter services team felt it was the perfect time to roll out Snoel Gallagher.
“These names are a bit of fun but they help to make our gritters more visible when they are out on the roads doing an important job of helping to keep them clear and safe.
“In the past we’ve had some lovely messages from people who have spotted our gritters and we hope this raises a smile too.”
Snoel will take his place in the gang – alongside a second new gritter which will be announced later this year.
Elvis Spreadley, Meltem John, Double Snow Seven, Snowy Tribbiani and Sleeter Levy joined last year.
The rest, launched from 2018, are:
Sprinkles
David Plowie
Gritney Spears
Spreaddie Mercury
Maureen Gritman
Nicole Saltslinger
Basil Salty
Roger Spreaderer
William Wilberfrost
Gritty Gritty Bang Bang
Thaw Enforcement
Spreaddie Flintoff
Er Ner Sner
Snowbe-Gone Kenobi
The gritters operate during the colder months, between October and April, out of the council’s depots across the East Riding, including sites at Beverley, Carnaby, Hedon and Market Weighton.
Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/winter for more information on winter services and how residents can help prepare for the weather.
