Sold out: Great Yorkshire Show 2021 opens at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate

Show director Charles Mills with Anita Rani and CEO Nigel Pulling

The world’s biggest combine harvester will take centre stage and TV presenter Anita Rani got a sneak preview of the most technologically advanced combine harvester in the world which is making its debut at the show, thanks to Ripon Farm Services.

Alongside Jules Hudson, Anita will be presenting two-part TV series Today at The Great Yorkshire Show which will go out on Channel 5 at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The show’s normal capacity has been reduced to meet Government Covid guidelines and it is a sell out. There are no tickets available on the gates this year.

Anita Rani with the world’s largest combine

Chief Executive Nigel Pulling, of Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the show said they had been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to meet strict criteria to go ahead safely.

He said: “Organising an event of the size and complexity of the Great Yorkshire Show to make it as Covid safe as possible has been a massive challenge for all involved and we have been delighted to have the cooperation of both North Yorkshire and Harrogate councils.

The normal timescale for organising the event was shortened because of the changing guidance but we are confident we have put the right measures in place.”

The Leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We have been working very hard with the show organisers to make sure this will be a Covid-secure but also a celebratory occasion to showcase the work and the produce of our farming and rural communities.

“The Great Yorkshire Show is a major event in the regional and national calendar so we are delighted that we have been able to support the organisers to make it happen

this year, especially after last year’s cancellation and all the challenges our communities have been through during the pandemic.”

Initiatives to improve safety have including extending the show to four days for the first time.

Opening hours have also changed so the Show will now run from 8.00am to 6.00pm Tuesday 13 July to Friday 16 July.

This will allow visitors to arrive and leave in a more staggered way to help avoid queues.

Capacity has been limited to a maximum of 26,000 people a day to minimise any potential crowding and to ensure social distancing can be maintained at all times throughout the site.

This will mean that the Show will welcome a total of 104,000 people in total over the already extended four days, instead of the usual 135,000 visitors over three days.

Those working at the Show, including catering and trade stands, will be required to have a negative lateral flow test within 24 hours before arriving at the Showground.

This will help to reduce the risk for all those on site.

Other covid-secure measures include adapting the Show to use as much outdoor space as possible. Multiple sanitiser points and changing layouts to avoid pinch points

Grandstand capacity reduced by 25% - 30% with tickets purchased in advance and extra security to disperse any crowding.

There will be a one way system around the Food Hall and face coverings are to be worn in all indoor areas, including toilets and the Grandstand, and encouraged when in queues

Last year’s Show, which was cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions, was held virtually over three days last July, and attracted viewers from more than 40 different countries.