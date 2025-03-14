Special guests to join UB40 legend Ali Campbell at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in July

Reggae legend Ali Campbell is set to deliver an unforgettable night on the Yorkshire coast as he adds more special guests to his headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are bringing their iconic sounds to the historic venue on Sunday July 6.

Final tickets are on sale now from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Ali has already announced he will be joined at Scarborough OAT by Bitty McLean and he has now revealed that Reggae Roast featuring Horseman will be opening this unmissable show.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will be joined by Reggae Roast featuring Horseman

Reggae Roast – one of the UKs leading reggae, dancehall and jungle soundsystem crews – have forged a reputation as the leading light in the resurgence of the UK dub scene.

Over the years they have worked with world renowned artists including The Wailers, Lee Scratch Perry, Sly and Robbie, David Rodigan, Suggs, Finley Quaye and many more.

Reggae Roast are proud to have the legendary Horseman as one of the main MCs. With more 40 years in the game, Horseman is a true veteran of the UK reggae scene, with a long and prolific career working with the likes of Mad Professor, Adrian Sherwood, Scientist and Jah Shaka.

As well as his work with Reggae Roast, some of Horseman's most notable releases in recent years have been on his work with Prince Fatty who also produced his debut solo album Dawn of The Dread in 2014.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are bona fide music legends. Campbell and his current touring ensemble capture the true spirit of UB40. With a legacy spanning more than 45 years, fans can expect a night filled with timeless classics.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell joins Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Rag’n’Bone Man, Snow Patrol, Judas Priest, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, The Corrs, Gary Barlow and The Script among the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.