Specialists to 'breathe new life' into Kirby's apartments at former Whitby Georgian hotel

A landmark former Georgian hotel in Whitby which was converted into apartments and boasts some of the most stunning views across the famous harbour, has come under new management.

Kirby’s, which sits on the West Cliff overlooking the town in East Parade, is now under the management of specialists Pure Block Management, which has been appointed by leaseholders – and says it will be looking to make “immediate improvements”.

The mid-19th Century former hotel, which looks out towards the town’s Abbey, has 20 apartments set over five floors.

Liam Parker, director of Pure Block Management, said the building is in need of “some love and care”.

Kirby's apartments on Whitby West Cliff.

“We’re thrilled to have been appointed by the leaseholders to manage Kirby’s moving forward as it is a really well-known landmark in Whitby, and for us it is a prestigious appointment,” he said.

“It is a building which should be maintained and managed to the highest standard, both for the leaseholders but also as a landmark in the town.

“It is an imposing building, boasting floor to ceiling windows on some floors and stunning views from many of the apartments, but due to the age of the building, it requires some much-needed maintenance work.

“The key element in managing a property like this is to be respectful and mindful of its history and to ensure that all works are carried out appropriately, while creating the best possible environment for the leaseholders and residents.”

View from Kirby's apartments across Whitby to the abbey.

Mr Parker said immediate plans have been outlined including replacing windows, improving balconies and railings, painting communal areas and external decoration, all for which planning permission has been approved or submitted.

“Leaseholders are aware the building needs some significant investment and are very supportive of the plans, they have been proactive in building up a fund for the works, with Pure Block Management working to tender the works and ensure the work is completed to the highest standard,” he said.

“We hope that, in six to 12 months’ time, not only will our clients be grateful for the improvements made, but also all who live in and visit the town, as it is always nice to see investment and care being put into historic buildings.”

Pure Block Management, which has also recently been instructed to manage another smaller in Whitby, is part of the Garness Group.