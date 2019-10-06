Spectacular Northern Lights display returns to York Minster this month

York Minster is once again planning to welcome the Northern Lights sound and light projection spectacular for a seven-night run at the end of October.

The installation, which is inspired by the Minster’s medieval stained glass and architecture, will be shown from Thursday October 24 to Thursday October 31.

The breathtaking display is certain to captivate visitors of all ages.

Designed by artists Ross Ashton and Karen Monid from double Guinness World Record winning company The Projection Studio, the installation originally debuted to sell-out audiences in June 2018 to raise funds to protect the Minster’s medieval stained glass.

This autumn’s events will again support the cathedral’s 20-year campaign to ensure all of its 128 mostly medieval stained glass windows have protection from the elements.

Neil Sanderson, Director of the York Minster Fund (YMF), said: “We were overwhelmed with the response to the installation when it debuted last year, not just the hugely positive reaction to the projection events but also the heartfelt support for the campaign to protect the Minster’s unrivalled collection of medieval glass.

“The events allowed people to see and interact with this spectacular building in a new way while supporting a campaign which will help ensure this amazing collection of medieval stained glass – the largest in the country – is protected for generations to come.

“We look forward to welcoming people to see the awe-inspiring installation and support our campaign to protect these historically important masterpieces.”

Around 60% of York Minster’s mostly medieval stained glass windows currently have no external protective glazing, leaving them exposed to the elements and subject to corrosion and decay.

In 2017, York Minster launched a 20-year partnership working with York Glaziers Trust and the YMF, to extend state-of-the-art protective glazing to these windows, to halt the decay and buy much needed time for conservation work.

The project is supported by an endowment grant of up to £1m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which means that every £1 raised by the public will be matched by the lottery fund. The funding will then be invested to generate income for the 20-year project, which will cost around £11m to complete.

There will be two showings of the installation each evening at 7pm and 9pm, except on Sunday October 27 when the times will be 6pm and 8pm. These showings also have a reduced capacity and are recommended to people who wish to come to a more accessible event.