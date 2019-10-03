Spectacular photos of waves crashing on to Marine Drive in Scarborough ... can you see the 'tall guy' coming out of one of them ?
High tides and strong winds have resulted in some spectacular scenes of waves crashing against Scarborough seafront over the past few days.
These photos were captured by Alec Scott, Steve Malton and Jim Rowley on Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive - thanks to them for sharing. Alec's picture, he says, appears to show a "big, tall guy coming out of the wave", with the Freddie statue alongside.
1. Crashing waves
This photo and the cover photo were taken by Jim Rowley