Spend Christmas week in a replica of Harry Potter’s Hagrid’s Hut, near Whitby - for just £1

For just £1, Harry Potter fans can now enter a competition where they stand the chance of winning a week’s stay in a replica of Hagrid’s Hut over Christmas as well as enjoying a host of related Potterdom treats.

The owner of the Groundkeeper’s Cottage at North Shire, in the North York Moors National Park, which is normally rented out for £1,400 a week, is offering the stay as part of a prize package worth £5,000 to help raise money for Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s international charity Lumos that helps disadvantaged orphanage children.

The replica of Hagrid's Hut'picture: Charlotte Graham

Carol Cavendish who herself was adopted at a young age and had a challenging childhood, has supported the charity for a number of years and believes that offering kids a temporary escape from troubled lives by letting them enter a fairytale world can be a real tonic for them.

Having developed North Shire - at Liverton, near Whitby - as a place where adults and kids alike can stay in storybook surroundings including the Groundkeeper’s Cottage and Potts Corner another holiday home based on a Hobbit house, Carol now hopes that vulnerable children will benefit as a result of donating a proportion of the £1 competition entry fees to Lumos.

Up to six people can enjoy seven nights between December 22 and 29 in the Groundkeeper’s Cottage which is based on the film version of Hagrid’s Hut with turreted roof, stained glass windows and rustic interior.

However unlike Rubeus Hagrid’s experience guests can enjoy far more luxurious living including comfy sofas in front of an open fireplace, copper roll top bath and high quality mattresses.

To add to the Christmas enchantment the prize-winners will be introduced to a Snowy Owl during their stay, tuck into a festive hamper in the cottage as well as have afternoon tea with a Harry Potter lookalike who will teach them some magic.

A visit from Santa and a ride on the steam train from nearby Goathland that was used as Hogsmeade station in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone are also in the offing.

Carol said: “Christmas is a prime time for escaping normal lives and yet it can also be hard for many families with the cost of presents and food.

“Since launching the Groundkeeper’s Cottage this spring we’ve had a phenomenal response from people wanting to rent it so we thought it was a good time to help make somebody’s Christmas extra special while also raising vital funds for a charity that is close to my heart.”

The competition including details of the full prize package can be found on https://northshire.co.uk/grounds-keepers-cottage-competition/

Winners will be drawn on Facebook on October 31 to coincide with Halloween.