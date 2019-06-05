St Catherine's Stepney Scramble obstacle course cancelled

St Catherine's have announced that Stepney Scramble, an obstacle course scheduled to take place this July, has been cancelled.

The event was due to happen on Sunday, July 14 but will sadly not be going ahead due to "unforeseen circumstances."

READ MORE: Bridlington Coastguard and Filey lifeboat crews rescue stranded boat



Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We deeply regret that due to a combination of unforeseen circumstances, we are no longer able to go ahead with our Stepney Scramble event on July 14.

“We would like to thank our supporters and sponsors – Ashley and the team at Stepney Hill Farm, Alex and the team at Infiniti and Louise and team at Nicholson’s – for working with us to try and enable us to put on the event.

“This has been a really difficult decision for us to make, but one which has been made with the best interests of the hospice and our supporters at its heart.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. We would like to thank everyone who has already supported or registered for the event and we have been in touch with them directly.

“We want to thank everyone involved for choosing to support Saint Catherine’s and helping us continue to care for local patients, their families and carers free of charge.”