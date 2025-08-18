Staithes and Runswick RNLI thanks Jitu Desai for 35 years of dazzling support

By Louise French
Published 18th Aug 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 13:06 BST
Dr Graham Croft, Jitu Desai and Sean Baxter during the presentation of the Certificate of Thanks - Image: RNLI/James Stokerplaceholder image
In a tribute during this year's Lifeboat Weekend, Staithes and Runswick RNLI honoured Jitu Desai, owner of G2 Fireworks in Middlesbrough, for his extraordinary 35-year commitment to the lifeboat station and its lifesaving mission.

At a Sunday afternoon service held at the lifeboat station, Desai was presented with a certificate of appreciation from RNLI Chief Executive Officer Peter Sparkes.

The presentation was led by station chairman Dr Graham Croft and Lifeboat Operations Manager Sean Baxter, in front of gathered volunteers, supporters, and residents.

The certificate, issued by the RNLI Council, stated: “The council of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution wish to record their sincere thanks to Jitu Desai, G2 Fireworks, in recognition of his dedicated and longstanding support of the RNLI.

2025's impressive display - Image: RNLI/James Stokerplaceholder image
“For the past 35 years, Jitu has generously provided a free fireworks display for the Lifeboat Weekend at Staithes and Runswick.

“His valued contribution helps the RNLI to save lives at sea.”

Desai’s fireworks have become a beloved tradition at Lifeboat Weekend, with colourful displays drawing crowds and creating unforgettable moments for generations.

His ongoing support has helped raise awareness of the RNLI’s work and strengthened the connection between G2 Fireworks and the coastal community.

Speaking after the presentation, Desai said: “Coming to Staithes feels like coming home.

“For 35 years, the warmth and hospitality of the people have been truly special. It’s always a pleasure to bring the team here and light up the weekend with something memorable.”

The RNLI and the local community extended heartfelt thanks to Desai for his dedication, generosity, and outstanding service in support of the charity that saves lives at sea.

