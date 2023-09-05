Staithes and Runswick RNLI welcomes Porshe 911 as part of couple's fundraising mission
Commencing their journey on August 23, their itinerary is full of visits to RNLI lifeboat stations around the coast, visiting England, Isle of Man, Isles of Scilly, Alderney, Guernsey and Jersey, celebrating both the anniversary of the Porsche 911 and the RNLI’s D class lifeboat.
The ultimate aim is raising enough money to purchase a D class inshore lifeboat (ILB) for the charity.
The couple travelled up the Yorkshire coast on September 3, ending their day with a visit to Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat station, where the station's volunteers were presented with a plaque.
The Richardsons were also presented with a gift from the station – one of the lapel badges and station history books, written by the late and much-missed Grant McKee.