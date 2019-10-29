Staithes man to join Polarstern Arctic expedition

A former Staithes resident is to join the prestigious Polarstern research expedition to examine the effects of global warming.

Chris Marsay, 40, will join the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate (MOSAiC) in January.

The Polar stern on an earlier expedition

Chris, who was born in Staithes and went to school at Caedmon and Whitby Community College, said: “I am a chemical oceanographer by training and interested in the behaviour of chemical elements in the ocean.

“For MOSAiC, I am working as part of a team studying atmospheric deposition of biologically important elements (nutrients such as iron and zinc) and pollutant elements (such as lead).”

The expedition has been set up to combat some of the difficulties encountered when visiting the Arctic to carry out research.

In winter, thick sea ice restricts access even to ice-breaking ships.

A closer look at the Polarstern

MOSAiC aims to get around this problem by taking the Polarstern to the Arctic Ocean during the summertime when there is minimum sea ice and allowing it to freeze into the ice.

It will then drift across the Arctic Ocean with the ice for a full year, before breaking free during the summer 2020 sea ice minimum.

Chris said: “I am excited at the prospect of being involved in what should turn out to be very important research into the rapidly changing conditions of the Arctic.”

Aside from the science aspect, working on sea ice in the Arctic is something that not many people get the chance to experience and I'm looking forward to tackling the challenges of carrying out my research in this extreme environment.“

The expedition began in September and when Chris joins the ship it will likely still be 24-hour darkness. By the time he leaves in mid-April it will be 24-hour daylight.

Chris, who holds an MSc in Oceanography from the University of Southampton, said he returns home whenever he can, which is less often than he would like: “Since moving to the US, I've probably averaged one trip home every 12-18 months, and I will actually be heading back for a couple of weeks over this coming Christmas.

“My parents still live in Staithes and so it's good to get back to see them. But I also enjoy spending time on the Yorkshire coast and the moors when I am back.

“I miss Whitby fish and chips and the variety of walking options at home and I'm hoping to get to a Whitby Town FC game while I'm back in December.”