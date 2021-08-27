Staithes youngster who saved a boy's life is finalist in Brave Britons awards

Eli Harrison had gone to the beach last August with his mum and dad Kayleigh and Ian, and his brother Billy and sister Gypsie-Rose when they saw a small child floating among the boats about 10 metres away.

Ian spotted the youngster, aged about two or three, in difficulty, but Eli immediately jumped off the pier and into the water.

He then grabbed the child, who was hanging on to a fishing net, and swam to the shore.

Young hero Eli Harrison with his dad Ian and mum Kayleigh. Eli is pictured with a certificate Kayleigh’s colleagues made for him when they heard about his brave actions.

Speaking to the Whitby Gazette at the time, mum Kayleigh praised her son’s bravery.“He saved a life,” she said. “I’m so proud.”

Her colleagues were also impressed and made a certificate for him when they heard about his courageous actions.

Both Eli’s grandad and great grandad were fishermen and he said he would like to be a lifeboat volunteer when he is older.

He initially reached the Young Heroes catergory's selection stage out of 300 nominations overall chosen by the public, but has now made the final shortlist of four.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Tuesday October 5.

Falklands War hero Simon Weston chairs the judging panel and will present the awards.